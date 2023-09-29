Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions
From the mobile machine to the turnkey vacuum or dust removal system Mobile or stationary, for small or large quantities, liquid or solid, straightforward or hazardous suction waste – with Kärcher industrial vacuums and industrial dedusters, you can handle even the toughest cleaning tasks in seconds.
Industrial vacuum cleaners
Industrial vacuum cleaners are designed for the stationary or mobile vacuuming of dry and wet swarf, coarse dust and similar suspended particles. Industrial vacuum cleaners work at a high vacuum with a relatively low air flow.