Your benefits in the Kärcher online shop

Home & Garden
Cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range are above all smaller than those in the Professional range. Kärcher's most famous device is the pressure washer, though the company also offers a variety of other cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range, including the steam cleaner and window vac. The Garden range mainly comprises watering systems, which are highly efficient and resource-conserving. Kärcher products therefore offer the right solution for any cleaning challenge.
Battery weed remover
Weeds are often hard to tackle. No matter whether you are bent over or kneeling, the work is exhausting and painful. There seems to be no way of overcoming uncontrolled growth. But now Kärcher declares war on the weeds!
Weeds? Conquered!
Win the battle against weeds simply, quickly and effortlessly with the Kärcher battery weed remover. With its innovative rotating brush head and the 18 V lithium-ion exchangeable battery, moss and weeds are brought to their knees. Speaking of knees… they are protected thanks to the height-adjustable handle. Pain-free, weed-free.
Functions
Anyone who is not willing to submit to weeds on paths and surfaces has a powerful ally in the WRE 18-55 Battery. With the innovative brush head, dry surface weeds and moss can be removed from crevices and surfaces such as stone, tiles or concrete.
Innovative brush head for surface weed removal
Thanks to the specially aligned nylon bristles and a speed of up to 2,800 rotations per minute, surface weeds and moss can be effortlessly removed from steps and stone surfaces.
Swivelling cleaning head
The angle of the cleaning head can be adjusted at the touch of a button in order to remove weeds from beneath obstacles such as benches. This also allows the device to be adjusted to the operator's height.
Tool-less bristle replacement
The bristles can be replaced in an instant without any tools. Simply unscrew and remove the proximity assist and insert a new bristle strip. Effortless and quick.
Application
Wherever the weeds find their way, the WRE 18-55 will be waiting for them. The weed remover is extremely easy to use. In a standing position, simply move it over the weed - and you're done.
Application tip
The best way to remove surface moss and weeds with the WRE 18-55.
Examples of surfaces and weeds
No chemicals and no bending. The WRE is easy to use and enables the pain-free removal of moss and weeds from various hard surfaces.
Accessories for the weed remover
You can find the suitable accessories for your weed remover directly on the product page or by using our accessory finder.
Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The weed remover is an 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform product. Discover the entire product range and see which other products are compatible with your 18 V Battery Power battery.
Your benefits in the Kärcher online shop
√ Direct from the manufacturer: complete range of brand products
√ Professional and individual advice: free hotline or live chat
√ Free shipping from € 50
√ 30-day right of return
√ Secure payment options
√ Secure ordering via SSL