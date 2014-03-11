Your benefits in the Kärcher online shop

Home & Garden

Cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range are above all smaller than those in the Professional range. Kärcher's most famous device is the pressure washer, though the company also offers a variety of other cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range, including the steam cleaner and window vac. The Garden range mainly comprises watering systems, which are highly efficient and resource-conserving. Kärcher products therefore offer the right solution for any cleaning challenge.

Woman with battery weed remover in the garden

Battery weed remover

Weeds are often hard to tackle. No matter whether you are bent over or kneeling, the work is exhausting and painful. There seems to be no way of overcoming uncontrolled growth. But now Kärcher declares war on the weeds!

Weeds? Conquered!

Win the battle against weeds simply, quickly and effortlessly with the Kärcher battery weed remover. With its innovative rotating brush head and the 18 V lithium-ion exchangeable battery, moss and weeds are brought to their knees. Speaking of knees… they are protected thanks to the height-adjustable handle. Pain-free, weed-free.

Functions

Anyone who is not willing to submit to weeds on paths and surfaces has a powerful ally in the WRE 18-55 Battery. With the innovative brush head, dry surface weeds and moss can be removed from crevices and surfaces such as stone, tiles or concrete.

Innovative brush head for surface weed removal

Thanks to the specially aligned nylon bristles and a speed of up to 2,800 rotations per minute, surface weeds and moss can be effortlessly removed from steps and stone surfaces.

Person removes weeds using the Kärcher battery weed remover WRE

Swivelling cleaning head

The angle of the cleaning head can be adjusted at the touch of a button in order to remove weeds from beneath obstacles such as benches. This also allows the device to be adjusted to the operator's height.

Swivelling cleaning head of the battery weed remover

Tool-less bristle replacement

The bristles can be replaced in an instant without any tools. Simply unscrew and remove the proximity assist and insert a new bristle strip. Effortless and quick.

Bristle replacement without tools battery weed remover WRE
Application

Wherever the weeds find their way, the WRE 18-55 will be waiting for them. The weed remover is extremely easy to use. In a standing position, simply move it over the weed - and you're done.

Application tip

The best way to remove surface moss and weeds with the WRE 18-55.

Person removes weeds on a stone terrace using the Kärcher battery weed remover
Unlike many trimmers, the WRE does not have to be held in the air but can be operated comfortably and at the right angle while resting on the proximity assist.
Person removes weeds on a stone staircase using the Kärcher battery weed remover
The proximity assist, a 360° rotating hemisphere, enables an energy-saving working posture and keeps the brush head at the optimal angle.
Person removes weeds between cobblestones using the Kärcher battery weed remover
The brush head is most effective when used on the left side because of the preset brush rotation.
Person removes moss on a stone terrace using the Kärcher battery weed remover
Moss can be removed effortlessly and without chemicals from stone surfaces such as terraces and garden paths with the WRE 18-55.
Person removes weeds effortlessly from crevices and stair edges using the Kärcher battery weed remover
Weeds can be pushed against stone joints or the edges of steps and cleanly cut.

Examples of surfaces and weeds

No chemicals and no bending. The WRE is easy to use and enables the pain-free removal of moss and weeds from various hard surfaces.

Moss between cobblestones
Mossy crevices
Mossy surfaces
Mossy surfaces
Dandelion growth
Dandelion growth
Plantain family
Plantain family
Paving stones
Paving stones
Cobblestones
Cobblestones
Kerbs
Kerbs
Stairs
Stairs
Grass between cobblestones
Not suitable for grass and excessive weed growth.

Accessories for the weed remover

You can find the suitable accessories for your weed remover directly on the product page or by using our accessory finder. 

Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

The weed remover is an 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform product. Discover the entire product range and see which other products are compatible with your 18 V Battery Power battery.

