As the world’s biggest manufacturer of cleaning machines, we understand that our professional customers, wherever they may be in the world, have their own unique cleaning tasks. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning machines, accessories and detergents are designed with our customers to meet their needs. Regardless of business type or location, Kärcher products provide superb cleaning performance, save time and resources, and are intuitive to operate: leaving businesses to focus on what is most important to them.
Industry solutions – products for professional use
Finding the optimal solution for cleaning tasks is an important economic factor for businesses of any kind. Environmental aspects are also of growing global significance. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements.
Products and Solutions for every Target Group. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Automotive
Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.
Building Service Contractor
Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Healthcare
Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.
Hospitality
Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Public service
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.