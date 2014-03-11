Professional

As the world’s biggest manufacturer of cleaning machines, we understand that our professional customers, wherever they may be in the world, have their own unique cleaning tasks. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning machines, accessories and detergents are designed with our customers to meet their needs. Regardless of business type or location, Kärcher products provide superb cleaning performance, save time and resources, and are intuitive to operate: leaving businesses to focus on what is most important to them.

professional facade
Kärcher High-pressure cleaners

High-pressure cleaners

Kärcher Vacuums

Vacuums

Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

Kärcher Carpet cleaner

Carpet cleaner

Kärcher Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Kärcher Vehicle Wash Systems

Vehicle Wash Systems

Kärcher Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

Kärcher Container cleaning

Container cleaning

professional zubehör
professional reinigungsmittel

Industry solutions – products for professional use

Finding the optimal solution for cleaning tasks is an important economic factor for businesses of any kind. Environmental aspects are also of growing global significance. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements.

campaign_targetgroups_representatives
ecoefficiency2015

eco!efficiency
Kärcher Fleet

Kärcher Fleet
Blue Competence

Blue Competence

Solution for every target group.

Products and Solutions for every Target Group. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.

agri_Header

Agriculture

Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.

Header_Automotive

Automotive

Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.

Gebäudedienstleister

Building Service Contractor

Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.

Baugewerbe

Construction

Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.

Gesundheitswesen

Healthcare

Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.

Hotel- und Gastgewerbe

Hospitality

Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.

Industrie

Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public service

Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Retail

Retail

Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.

Transport

Transport

Innovative cleaning technologies for filling stations and the services they provide.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Cambodia