steam cleaners
The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness in the entire household and your family can be sure that everything is cleaned fibre-deep – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam removes up to 99.999%* of the coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of all typical household bacteria, and ensures a hygienic and healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the diversity of possible applications now!
Using steam to combat coronaviruses* and bacteria**
Simple and effective against bacteria and coronaviruses: hot steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and hot cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses such as coronaviruses or influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, etc.
- Hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with mains water
- Elimination of up to 99.999%* of coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
- Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
- High steam temperature, strong steam generation
BRING BACK THE WOW WITH FULL STEAM AHEAD
The choice is yours: the EasyFix series with improved accessories
SC 3 EasyFix
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
The better mop***
Full steam ahead when cleaning the house
Hygienic cleanliness in the kitchen with Kärcher steam cleaners
Kitchen cleaning
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.
Floor cleaning
When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.
Bathroom cleaning
Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.
Steam ironing
The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.
An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
Steam pressure iron
Hand and floor nozzles
Cloth kits
Sets of brushes
Steam hoses
Accessory kits
Other
You can also find suitable accessories for your device with our accessories finder.
* When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. a steaming duration of 30 seconds at the maximum steam level, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as coronavirus or influenza (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), are removed from smooth, hard household surfaces (test germs: Modified Vaccinia Ankara virus) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.