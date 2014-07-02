HEPA 14 filter: the hygiene solution for clean indoor air

We come into contact with viruses, bacteria, fine dust and allergens every day, which circulate in indoor air in offices, hotels, hospitals, doctors' practices, schools, as well as in our houses and apartments, of course. Respiratory ailments are often the long-term consequence.

The Kärcher HEPA 14 filter provides lasting assistance to filter aerosols from the air in enclosed spaces and remove harmful particles. Built into Kärcher air filtration devices and dry vacuum cleaners, they clean indoor air efficiently and reliably.

Learn more