Dry vacuum cleaners

Sustainable, ergonomic and ultra-quiet: the new T-Range consists of 45 per cent recycled material* and offers outstanding suction power, ergonomic operation and extremely low noise levels. The T 7/1 Adv Classic and T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaners offer outstanding suction power on carpets and hard surfaces with quiet operation. With 60 per cent recycled material, the T 11/1 Classic Adv Re!Plast is particularly sustainable. Both appliances are durable, robust and offer good value for money. Both models have plug-in power cables for easy replacement. * All plastic parts, except accessories.

