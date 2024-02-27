High-pressure extension hose QC 7.5 m
High-pressure extension hose for greater versatility. This robust 7.5 m DN 8 quality hose is suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers with Quick Connect connection from 2008.
The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose is suitable for connection to the "Best" spray gun. The extension hose is ideal for connecting a gun with Quick Connect connector to the high-pressure hose for a wider action radius. The high-pressure extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with a brass connector for durability. The hose can withstand pressures up to 160 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K3 to K7 high-pressure washers from 2008.
Features and benefits
7.5 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Max. pressure (bar)
|140
|Length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 50