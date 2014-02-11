Steam cleaners for home users: eliminate viruses and bacteria without chemicals
*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara- Virus).
**When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Professional steam vacuum cleaners and steam cleaners for disinfection cleaning
Protect your people as they return back to work.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every business around the world. To get back to business and to prevent cross-contamination and the spread of germs, businesses need the correct hygiene protocols in place.
Disinfectant and hygiene solutions
Whether on surfaces, objects, floors or even in ambient air, pathogens such as viruses, bacteria or fungi are ubiquitous. And our immune system does not withstand all of them effortlessly, as coronavirus has unfortunately convincingly proven. With highly effective disinfectant and hygiene solutions, Kärcher offers the tailor-made answer to each need, for every environment and every application – today and in the future.
Cleaning and hygiene in times of coronavirus
With simple hygiene measures, each individual can help to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Various cleaning techniques help to remove dirt and micro-organisms that are harmful to health from floors or surfaces - whether at home, in offices, supermarkets or retirement homes. Our topic special is dedicated to the most effective methods of protection against infection.
Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology
The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.
Design prizes and patents
Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.
In-house research and development for cleaning solutions
Kärcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to every cleaning task. This is why we develop powerful systems made up of perfectly matched cleaning machines, accessories and cleaning agents. In order to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers, we are in constant discussion with both private and professional operators. The insights that we gain from this have a direct influence on the development of new products. This means that we can ensure that each new innovation not only meets the requirements of increasingly complex cleaning tasks, but that it makes work as easy and straightforward as possible for operators.