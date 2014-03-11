The floor can be a real stomping ground. Unfortunately not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but also for bacteria, viruses and dirt. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution here. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The floor nozzle EasyFix slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the ground for a long time so that it can deploy its maximum effect. The clean result: elimination of up to 99.999%* of coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria. Kärcher steam cleaners are thus considerably more hygienic than conventional mops.*** Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be conveniently refreshened with the steam cleaner.