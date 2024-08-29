Multifunctional implement carriers and sweepers from Kärcher and Holder

The newly founded Kärcher Municipal GmbH brings together the complete range of municipal equipment. Under this new organisation, the Holder and Kärcher brands perfectly complement each other and are driving forward with their respective underlying competences. For you as the customer, this means even more solutions for even more applications in year-round use. With first-class quality, from a single, competent source, and at more locations across the world. Climb aboard and put your faith in municipal equipment with a future.

Kärcher municipal sweepers deliver exceptional performance everywhere. On large areas, as well as difficult surfaces, roads, paths, car parks, turfed areas and sports facilities. From spring cleaning, maintenance of green areas in summer and leaf season, right through to the winter service. With the different implements, each of these robust machines offers an application-optimised solution in terms of performance, operation and economy. And thus an investment which retains its value over many years.