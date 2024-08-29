Steam vacuum cleaners
Steam cleaning as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaning – that's three-way cleaning with Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners, even in one work step, if preferred. The all-round devices keep your household clean and under control. Cleaning is easy, convenient, quick and without chemicals; the areas of application are versatile.
3-in-1: Steaming, vacuuming and drying
The Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then even dries the floor. All of this in a single work step. This impressive all-round device with matching accessories is sure to keep every household clean and under control – easy, convenient, quick and without chemicals.
Non-stop steam with two-tank system
The tank can be quickly and easily filled at any time for uninterrupted working. This way, you no longer have to wait until the tank has cooled down before refilling the tank.
Extremely hygienic
Thanks to the five-step steam flow control, the steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Thanks to the high steam temperature, things do not just look clean – the Kärcher SV 7 gets them squeaky clean and hygienic.
Allergy sufferers can breathe a sigh of relief
Vacuuming with the 4-filter system, but without a dust bag. The dust is bound in the water filter. The HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) removes respirable particles. The exhaust air is therefore cleaner than the ambient air.
Convenient operation
The Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner impresses you with how simple it is to operate. The suction power can be controlled in four stages via the handle. The steam flow can be regulated on the device in five stages.
Application areas for the Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner SV 7
Thanks to extensive accessories, the Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner is suitable for use around the home without chemicals. Different attachments enable steam cleaning and vacuuming floors, surfaces and upholstered furniture. You can also use the SV 7 to freshen up carpets and clean windows, joints and crevices.
Living area
The Kärcher SV 7 provides a simple, convenient and time-saving solution for any challenges in the living area. Be it hard floors, upholstered furniture or carpets - the Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 is robust on any surface.
Kitchen
The kitchen battles with the daily contamination that cannot be avoided by cooking. The Kärcher SV 7 being so versatile makes it the perfect partner for restoring the shine in the kitchen and on various surfaces. The power of the steam even removes burnt-in and greasy dirt effectively, without chemicals.
Bathroom
With the steam of the Kärcher SV 7 an efficient and thorough cleaning of fittings, mirror and tiles can also be guaranteed in the bathroom. The steam penetrates into the last crevice and cleans them thoroughly and without chemicals.
Application video for SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner
Accessories for the Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner SV 7
With the corresponding accessories the SV 7 becomes a real all-rounder and even stubborn dirt no longer stands a chance. Various inserts are available for use on hard floors and carpet. Round brushes, various attachments for the hand nozzle, upholstery nozzles and lots more offer more application possibilities and make cleaning more effective, time-saving and convenient.