Complete Lineup for House, Garden & Yard
Complete Lineup for House, Garden & Yard
Steam vacuum cleaner
Steam vacuum cleaner
Home & Garden
Cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range are above all smaller than those in the Professional range. Kärcher's most famous device is the pressure washer, though the company also offers a variety of other cleaning devices in the Home & Garden range, including the steam cleaner and window vac. The Garden range mainly comprises watering systems, which are highly efficient and resource-conserving. Kärcher products therefore offer the right solution for any cleaning challenge.
Sustainability at Kärcher
The concept of sustainability is deeply embedded in the family business of Kärcher. We accept responsibility for the environment, our products, the supply chain, the company, society and our staff. Because we believe that this is how we can make a difference – for the society in which we live. Be the difference!
difference – Kärcher Stories
Experience exciting stories with Kärcher from digital manufacturing, to cleaning at the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps and handy houshold cleaning tips. difference aims to show you how we make a difference – with our cleaning solutions and beyond. Join us on our journey through the world of Kärcher.
Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden
People around the world spend approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes cleaning each week – this is according to a study on global cleaning habits that was carried out on behalf of Kärcher. For a clean home, many a cleaning device or household remedy are called upon. Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.
Tips for keeping the home clean
Around the world, people spend around 3 hours 20 minutes cleaning their home every week - according to a study of global cleaning behaviour conducted for Kärcher. Many cleaning devices or household supplies are used for this. Whether indoors or outside, the work is done much quicker with tips for the correct use, meaning you have more time for the good things in life.
Home Line
Find out the difference Kärcher can make in your home.
Retailer search
Find your nearest stockist quickly and easily.
FAQs
Questions and answers on our products.
Application tips
Here you can find various tips and examples which will make your Kärcher cleaning devices easier to use.