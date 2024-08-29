Vacuum cleaners
Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. Whether you live in a one-bedroom flat, a family home or you suffer from allergies, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner to meet your needs.
VC 3
VC 4i Cordless Plus
Convenient operation
Light weight and perfect weight distribution for fatigue-free working.Thanks to the double handle, it fits comfortably in the hand – whether as a handheld or handle vacuum cleaner.
Outstanding suction power
High-speed motor, suction power and motorised floor roller pick up all dirt.And with the powerful bagless vortex system with HEPA filter ensures constant suction power.
Extremely versatile
2-in-1 handheld and handle vacuum cleaner for hard floors, upholstered furniture, hard-to-reach areas, cars etc.
Multi-cyclone technology
Eliminates the need to repeatedly change filter bags and buy expensive replacements. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
HEPA hygiene filter
Reliably filters the finest dirt, such as pollen and other allergy-triggering particles. Clean exhaust air – for a healthy living environment.
Detachable floor nozzle
Option to attach additional accessories for ideal cleaning in every area of the home.
Vacuum cleaner with bag
VC 2
The compact VC 2 canister vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for use in flats or smaller homes. It can be stored in small spaces and provides extremely reliable cleaning results. What's more, the VC 2 impresses with numerous convenient features such as the automatic cable rewind, which allows the cable to be tidied away quickly after use, the fold-down carrying handle, which makes it easy to carry up and down stairs, the infinitely variable power control on the device and the storage compartment for accessories. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Bag technology
Kärcher vacuum cleaners with a bag are very hygienic because the vacuumed dirt and dust are reliably trapped in the bag. When the bag is full, it can be quickly removed from the device and disposed of without coming into contact with the dirt or even generating dust. This feature is particularly valued by allergy sufferers, among others.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Fold-down carrying handle
The fold-away carrying handle makes the vacuum cleaner easy to carry around, even up and down stairs.
Infinitely adjustable power control on the device
Adaptive power: the suction power of the device can be set to any level to suit your requirements.
Storage compartment for accessories
The accessories can be stored on the device itself, so they're always within reach.
Bagless vacuum cleaners
VC 3
The new VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfect for flats and smaller homes due to its compact size. Not only does it get hard floors and carpets clean, but thanks to the crevice nozzle and soft dusting brush, it produces great results even in narrow gaps and on delicate surfaces.
Other benefits include its HEPA hygiene filter, which reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or other allergy-triggering particles, and the practical parking position. The Premium model also includes a parquet nozzle in the scope of supply for the gentle cleaning of parquet and hard floors.
Multi-cyclone technology
The Kärcher vacuum cleaners with multi-cyclone technology do not collect the dirt in filter bags but in a transparent waste container. This not only saves on the inconvenience of buying and fitting expensive replacement filters but also shows at a glance when the container needs emptying.
Parking position
The handy parking position feature allows you to park the device quickly and securely during work interruptions.
Transparent waste container
Not only does the waste container show when it needs emptying, its contents can be disposed of in next to no time.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Detachable floor nozzle
Option to attach additional accessories for optimum cleaning in every area of the home.
Handheld vacuum cleaner
Powerful helper for everyday tasks
Dirt doesn't stand a chance against our battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner: The CVH 2 is light, compact, easy to handle and particularly suitable as your reliable aid for daily cleaning in your kitchen, living room, bedroom and car.
Muesli under the table? Cat litter in the bathroom? Stubborn dirt on carpets?
Your powerful problem solver will make all that a thing of the past. The rechargeable handheld vacuum cleaner brings together compact design and powerful performance, which allows larger crumbs to be vacuumed – anywhere, at any time and with maximum mobility.
Efficient filter system
Perfect dirt trap: Thanks to its prefilter, a fine metal mesh, the two-step filter system retains larger dust particles effectively. One special feature is the HEPA 12 hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998), which ensures clean exhaust air, successfully catches even the finest particles and can also be easily cleaned and replaced. This increases the lifetime of the handheld vacuum cleaner yet further.
Interior car cleaning
Easy handling meets strong suction power: The battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner cleans surfaces, dashboards, car seats and carpets, as well as hard-to-reach areas in no time – restoring the interior of your car to its former glory.
2-in-1 crevice nozzle
From bookshelves and computer keyboards to joints and crevices: The folding combi-nozzle is particularly suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Simple cleaning
Twist off, remove the filter and empty: The plastic waste container can be easily removed and rinsed in clean water.
Premium feature: Power motor*
The BLDC motor is impressive thanks to its brushless motor technology, making the device lighter, longer-lasting and more powerful. This means it can eliminate dirt quickly and residue-free.
* Available in white on the premium version.
Premium feature: Practical charging station*
Store stylishly, charge efficiently. Use the compact, modern station to store and charge the handheld vacuum cleaner in a space-saving way. This means the device is within easy reach and ready to use at any time.
* Available in white on the premium version.
Vacuum cleaner with water filter
DS 6
The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only guarantees clean floors but also ensures fresher exhaust air that is up to 99.5% dust-free. This noticeably improves the air and, with that, the indoor climate. Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers.
How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works
Unlike standard filter bag vacuum cleaners, the DS 6 Waterfilter works using the natural power of water. The water in the filter is swirled at high speed by the strong suction power. The vacuumed dirt is very effectively filtered from the air by this swirling water and immediately bound to the water bath. The result is extremely fresh exhaust air, clean enough even for allergy sufferers. Because there are no more filter bags in which allergens can multiply, even dust-mite excretions are washed away with the water after use. Another benefit for allergy sufferers is that dust is no longer generated when the vacuum is emptied.
- Effective main filtration in the transparent water filter. All coarse dirt is safely trapped in here. No more dust can be generated and the suction power is retained.
- The intermediate filter is washable and therefore long-lasting. It filters the tiny airborne particles from the condensed moist air.
- The special HEPA 12 filter traps 99.5% of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and the dust-mite excretions.
Powerful water filter
The water filter not only ensures the expelled air is especially clean but is also easy to empty and keep clean thanks to its practical design.
Variable telescopic suction tube
The variable telescopic suction tube can be adjusted to suit the user's height, for extra comfort while vacuuming.
Automatic cable rewind
After use, the cord can be rewound quickly and easily.
Practical parking position
The device can be parked quickly and easily when taking a break from work.
Simple cleaning
The removable water filter is simple to fill and clean.
Parking position for vertical storage
The DS 6 can also be stored vertically to save space.
Practical accessory storage
All accessories can be neatly stored within easy reach in the accessory compartment.
Ergonomic carrying handle
The ergonomic carrying handle on the DS 6 makes it easy to transport from one place to another.
Washable intermediate filter
Washable intermediate filter for long operating life and optimum cleaning results.