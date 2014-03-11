Pressure Washers
Remember that feeling you had when your car was new and your driveway was freshly paved? When your garden furniture first saw the light of day and your garden walls were still free of moss? That was a real WOW moment! But hey, dust, dirt and uncontrolled growth have got nothing on you and your Kärcher pressure washer. The WOW is still there. Get it back! You and your Kärcher – combat dirt with some serious power and have fun doing it. Turn a dirty job into sheer pleasure. Bring back the WOW.
Performance classes
Itʼs easy to see that more water and more pressure mean more area cleaning power. But not everyone needs maximum power. This is why we have defined a variety of performance classes. The result: the right pressure washer for every job.
K 5
K 4
K 3
K 2
Application areas for pressure washers
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaing the bins, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. The pressure is always greatest at the nozzle and the distance of the nozzle to the surface being cleaned should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:
- bicycles
- lawn and garden tools/machines
- patio furniture
- fences and walkways
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- steps and entrances
- mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
- brick and stone walls
- RV's and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- home exteriors and driveways
See below for some examples of possible applications:
Mossy stones and brick
Since moss not only forms a thick layer on stones and brick, but also gets into the pores, a Dirtblaster is recommended to remove it. The Dirtblaster nozzle produces a concentrated spray that rotates at high speed. Hold the trigger gun vertical to the mossy surface and slowly clean from one edge to the other at a distance of around 8 to 12 inches.
Vehicles
Kärcher special accessories and cleaning agents ensure thorough and gentle vehicle care. To make your vehicle sparkle in just a few simple steps, and ensure that it stays that way, first use the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse off loose dirt. Then apply detergent using either the low pressure setting on the Vario Power Spray wand, or for an even more luxurious car wash-style foam, an optional Foam Nozzle. Apply the foam from top to bottom, making sure not to let it dry. Increase the pressure on the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse away the foam and all dirt/debris. For areas that require more attention, an optional brush can be attached to the spray wand to help loosen up bugs and dried on dirt/mud.
Decks and Patios
Our T-Racer surface cleaners are the optimal solution for the quick and efficient cleaning of large surfaces outdoors, 50 percent faster than cleaning with a spray lance. They also offer the option of individually adjusting the distance between the nozzles and the cleaning surface. Hard surfaces such as stone and concrete can be cleaned as required, as can sensitive surfaces. The rotating arm with two high-pressure nozzles creates a hovercraft effect that lets the surface cleaner float above the floor. This makes the T-Racer particularly easy to maneuver when cleaning. Thanks to the ergonomic handle, vertical surfaces such as garage doors can also be optimally cleaned. Another advantage: the housing protects the user and walls from splashing water.
Garden machines
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and soil can be removed efficiently from plant and flower pots, spades, shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, etc. in next to no time using a Kärcher pressure washer. The Vario Power Spray Wand and Dirtblaster Spray Wand are particularly suited to this task. Working in the garden has never been easier or less dirty!
Garden furniture
Unsightly stains on patio furniture - e.g. B. from air pollution or from last winter - get to grips with them with the right high-pressure cleaner accessories. In the case of heavy soiling, we recommend cleaning with the Kärcher washing brush together with Kärcher cleaning agent.
Shutters
Before cleaning close the shutters. Set the spray lance to low pressure and apply Karcher Multipurpose Cleaner. Start at the lowest section of the shutters. Allow the detergent to work in for a few minutes so that the dirt is loosened completely, but don't allow it to dry. Finally, remove the dissolved dirt with the Soft Bristle Wash Brush and rinse the detergent and dirt away with the Vario Power Spray Wand.
The advantages of Kärcher pressure washers: Home of WOW
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a wide variety of reasons to use a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.
Technology that gets you ahead
Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings
Quality you can see and feel
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Experience that creates trust
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment
Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain
Products as diverse as your life
The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application
Accessories and cleaning agents.
The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a wider range of pressure washer accessories than any other brand. This allows us to solve every cleaning problem, no matter how specific.
Pressure washer detergents
The new generation of Kärcher detergents are creating quite a stir with their 3-in-1 active principle. As well as perfect cleaning effect, these new multi-talented products provide gentle care and reliable protection, saving both time and effort. By using renewable and natural resources, Kärcher places an even stronger emphasis on sustainability. What's more, the smart bottle design is a winner too. Whether it is for connection (Plug 'n' Clean), for filling the detergent tank or as a container to be used via the detergent suction hose, the new detergents are universally suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder you will find the right cleaning agent for your Kärcher pressure washer.