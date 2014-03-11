Pressure Washers

Vehicles

Kärcher special accessories and cleaning agents ensure thorough and gentle vehicle care. To make your vehicle sparkle in just a few simple steps, and ensure that it stays that way, first use the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse off loose dirt. Then apply detergent using either the low pressure setting on the Vario Power Spray wand, or for an even more luxurious car wash-style foam, an optional Foam Nozzle. Apply the foam from top to bottom, making sure not to let it dry. Increase the pressure on the Vario Power Spray Wand to rinse away the foam and all dirt/debris. For areas that require more attention, an optional brush can be attached to the spray wand to help loosen up bugs and dried on dirt/mud.