Air Purifier

Municipal Equipment

Industrial Vacuuming

Scrubber Dryers

Ultra High Pressure Washer

    Professional

    As the world’s biggest manufacturer of cleaning machines, we understand that our professional customers, wherever they may be in the world, have their own unique cleaning tasks. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning machines, accessories and detergents are designed with our customers to meet their needs. Regardless of business type or location, Kärcher products provide superb cleaning performance, save time and resources, and are intuitive to operate: leaving businesses to focus on what is most important to them.

    High-pressure cleaners

    Vacuums

    Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

    Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

    Carpet cleaner

    Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

    Municipal Equipment

    Vehicle Wash Systems

    Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners

    Dry ice cleaning

    Container cleaning

    Air Purifier

    Disinfection systems

    Topics you might be interested in:

    Know-How for Professional

    From agriculture to industry to building service contractors – as regards cleaning, each sector requires its own methods, machines and tools. Here you get tips and examples that should help you solve your individual cleaning task.

    Karcher Stories

    Experience exciting stories with Kärcher from digital manufacturing, to cleaning at the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps and handy houshold cleaning tips. difference aims to show you how we make a difference – with our cleaning solutions and beyond. Join us on our journey through the world of Kärcher.

    Disinfectant and hygiene solutions

    Whether on surfaces, objects, floors or even in ambient air, pathogens such as viruses, bacteria or fungi are ubiquitous. And our immune system does not withstand all of them effortlessly, as coronavirus has unfortunately convincingly proven. With highly effective disinfectant and hygiene solutions, Kärcher offers the tailor-made answer to each need, for every environment and every application – today and in the future.

    Cleaning and hygiene in times of coronavirus

    With simple hygiene measures, each individual can help to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Various cleaning techniques help to remove dirt and micro-organisms that are harmful to health from floors or surfaces - whether at home, in offices, supermarkets or retirement homes. Our topic special is dedicated to the most effective methods of protection against infection.

    Sustainability

    The concept of sustainability is deeply embedded in the family business of Kärcher. We accept responsibility for the environment, our products, the supply chain, the company, society and our staff. Because we believe that this is how we can make a difference – for the society in which we live. Be the difference!

    After Sales Service

    You can find information on our customer service, service network, repair process and much more here.

