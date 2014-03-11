CORDLESS WINDOW VACS
A pure pleasure. Simply clean with no drips The latest generation of battery-powered Window Vac from Kärcher not only ensures streak-free clean windows, but also saves a lot of time and effort. The handy devices simply and reliably suck the water from the pane, after cleaning – with no dripping dirty water and no streaks.
The battery-powered window vac at a glance
Spraying
First of all, moisten the window with detergent, ideally with the spray bottle from the WV 2 Plus/WV 2 Premium battery-powered window vac kit.
Cleaning
Then remove the dirt (on the window) with the microfibre wiper or a cloth.
Vacuuming
Finish by vacuuming up the dirty water with the battery-powered window vac – done! And the surrounding area? Perfectly clean and not a single drop of water.
The new generation of battery-powered window vacs and their advantages
More compact, handier and lighter.
The new WV is 10% smaller than its predecessor, ensuring that lower window edges are more easily reached. You can therefore clean down to the lower edge of the window without changing the handle you are using.
Ergonomic and compact construction style allows you to attain an optimal cleaning result even more easily than before.
25% longer battery run time
In terms of area, the WV 2 is capable of cleaning around 15 m2 more than its predecessor on one battery charge.
Even lighter
As the device is now 100 g lighter, it is even easier to clean windows.
Nice and quiet
Now that the noise level has been reduced by 10%, cleaning is even more comfortable.
Better ergonomics
With its new larger handle area, the new spray bottle sits very comfortably in your hand.
Equipment and accessories
The new WV 50 Plus battery-powered window vac set provides you with everything you need for the entire cleaning process. With battery-powered window vac, spray bottle plus microfibre cloth and powerful window cleaner concentrate.
If you choose the WV 50 Premium set you can clean even lattice windows and narrow areas with the narrow vacuum nozzle.
Extension kit for high windows
The optional extension kit makes cleaning high windows a breeze.
The battery-powered window vac can do much more
Clean in no time
Clean shower and bathroom tiles quickly with minimum effort.
Anything made of glass
The device can accomplish a lot elsewhere around the home.
It's simple
Mirrors can be cleaned to a shine and dried effortlessly.