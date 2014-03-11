Application tips

Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

HG_Application_Tips

Outside area

Woman doing car wash

Car cleaning

Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.

Terrace cleaning using Karcher Pressure washer

Terrace cleaning

Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.

Cleaning moss in pavements using pressure washer

Mossy paving

Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.

Man using pressure washer in cleaning garden furniture

Garden furniture cleaning

Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.

Interior

Cleaning with Steam

Cleaning with steam

Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.

Carpet cleaning using karcher carpet extractor

Carpet cleaning

Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.

Upholstery cleaning

Upholstery cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.

Vacuum cleaning in the workshop

Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming

Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.