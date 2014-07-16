Carpet cleaning

Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology

Unlike a traditional vacuum cleaner with a filter bag, the new DS 5.800 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of

water, which is rotated at high speed in the filter. The

dirt vacuumed up is passed through the swirling water and is reliably filtered out of the air and combined with the

water. The result: exhaust air that is exceptionally fresh and clean.