Services
At Kärcher, customer focus is our top priority. Hotlines, operating manuals, demonstrations, customer service, fleet management and many other services offer private and professional customers quick, expert assistance with any question or problem.
Retailer search
Find your local Home & Garden or Professional retailer quickly and conveniently.
Application tips
Application tips for indoors and outdoors at a glance.
Inside Kärcher
At Kärcher, cleaning is our job as well as our passion, and we take our responsibility towards people, culture and the environment seriously.
Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology
The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.
Design prizes and patents
Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.
In-house research and development for cleaning solutions
Kärcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to every cleaning task. This is why we develop powerful systems made up of perfectly matched cleaning machines, accessories and cleaning agents. In order to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers, we are in constant discussion with both private and professional operators. The insights that we gain from this have a direct influence on the development of new products. This means that we can ensure that each new innovation not only meets the requirements of increasingly complex cleaning tasks, but that it makes work as easy and straightforward as possible for operators.