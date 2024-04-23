Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

From the mobile machine to the turnkey vacuum or dust removal system In industry, you need a system of machines, accessories and services that can be easily integrated into your processes and provide added value. A system in which all products are specially designed to meet the demanding industrial requirements. We have this system that makes the difference. The Kärcher industrial system.

Kärcher Industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial vacuum cleaners are designed for the stationary or mobile vacuuming of dry and wet swarf, coarse dust and similar suspended particles. Industrial vacuum cleaners work at a high vacuum with a relatively low air flow.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters are stationary machines that extract suspended particles such as dust and fine swarf from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher From the mobile machine to the turnkey vacuum or dust removal system
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia