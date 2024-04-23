Specialized Vacuums
How do you get carpets, cushions, mattresses and car seats clean and hygienic again? How do you easily remove and dispose of your cold ashes from the fireplace, charcoal grill or stove? We`ve got all the answers in the shape of our powerful carpet cleaners and our high-performance ash and dry vacuum cleaners.
Spray extraction cleaners
For allergy sufferers, pet owners and everyone who likes things thoroughly clean: Kärcher carpet cleaners clean textile surfaces such as carpets, upholstered furniture, mattresses, car seats and wall hangings deep into the fibres.
Ash and dry vacuum cleaners
Whether barbecue ash in the summer or fireplace ash in the winter: Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaners remove all residual ash. Reliably. Thoroughly. Safely. And hands stay clean all the time. And now also without any cords.