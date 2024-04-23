All areas of industry need L2P.

Cars love L2P.

Dry ice blasting has already established itself as a superior cleaning procedure among specialist vehicle conditioning plants. With the IB 10/8 L2P it is now technically and economically interesting for everyone.

Dry ice blasting has huge technical advantages. And it can be used without hesitation in areas where water is taboo. Think of sensitive vehicle electronics and bodywork on valuable historic and classic cars. With dry ice blasting you can clean sensitive electronics without causing any damage and remove stubborn incrustations without leaving any residues.

Thanks to the high mobility and possible spontaneous use of the IB 10/8 L2P, you can expand your services and practically cover all cleaning tasks in your company. Even tasks which up to now were impossible or could only be accomplished while taking up a great deal of time: removing chewing gum or grease stains, cleaning dashboards and engine compartments. With the IB 10/8 L2P you not only save lots of time, but are protected against possible damage caused by cleaning with water, aggressive chemicals or mechanical tools.

Use in engine compartment and on bodywork:

Deep cleaning of all metal parts: engine, chassis, wheel rims, sealing surfaces, threads, etc. And, of course, also your tools and lifting platforms.

Gentle cleaning of all rubber parts such as hoses, handles, seals, exhaust brackets.

Cleaning of all types of electronic components with maximum safety.

Use in vehicle interior: