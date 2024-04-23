Air treatment

Inside is the new outside. Whether working from home, relaxing, or sleeping: we spend a large part of our time indoors. Therefore, ensuring the air inside is fresh is a good idea. However, it is not uncommon for the outside air to be more polluted than the air inside the home. This is why the powerful Kärcher AF air purifiers are the perfect solution, as they not only reliably filter out pollen and fine dust that find their way inside when you open the window, but they also effectively and quietly remove viruses, household dust, and unpleasant odours from the air in the room. Fresh and clean air is especially important for allergy sufferers. Air purifiers really make a difference — and you notice it with every breath you take.