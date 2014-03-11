Cordless electric brooms

Faster than a vacuum cleaner - more convenient than a brush Top performance in one device: the cordless electric broom is faster than a vacuum cleaner and more convenient than a broom. This means that you can easily clean dirt and dust off your floors – without any annoying cable or strenuous bending down.

Kärcher Faster than a vacuum cleaner - more convenient than a brush

Highlights

Before dirt really starts to get on your nerves, the cordless electric broom provides a quick and convenient remedy. The height-adjustable and tiltable telescopic handle makes it possible to sweep floors clean in no time, even under very low-slung furniture.

  • Flexible application possibilities thanks to brush replacement technology that's unique worldwide.
  • Brush activation at the push of a button
  • Standard brush and pet hair brush included
  • Pet hair brush with innovative brush technology for fast and hygienic removal of pet hair from the pet hair brush
  • Removable sweeping container
  • Flexible uses thanks to battery technology
  • Wall bracket for space-saving storage of the cordless electric broom
  • Telescopic handle with parking position
  • Ergonomic handle
  • On/off foot switch for convenient operation
Bürstenwechsel

Innovative brush replacement technology

The roller brush can be removed easily for cleaning at the push of a button

Flexibel

Flexible to use

The cordless electric broom can be equipped for special home cleaning tasks with two different special brushes.

Tierhaarbürste

Practical cleaning of the pet hair brush

The brush is enclosed in a mesh sleeve, which can be removed for cleaning.

Platzsparende Aufbewahrung

Space-saving storage

In the wall bracket, connected to the battery charger, the cordless electric broom is always ready to use.

