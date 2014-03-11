Water dispenser

Compared to other systems, the WPD water dispensers result in much lower overall costs, making them a sensible choice from an economic point of view. A litre of water from the WPD costs around a quarter* of the price of water from bottles and water cooling systems, making it four times cheaper. For companies with 50 employees, this equates to just €0.23 per litre (bottles: €0.96; gallons: €0.80). For 100 employees, the cost is just €0.18 per litre (bottles: €0.95; gallons: €0.78). The more people that use the WPD, the more cost-efficient it becomes. The WPD costs an average of just €4 per employee and month.

* Study by Kärcher Product Management