Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners

High water temperatures produced by hot water high-pressure cleaners allow a reduction in working pressure, cleaning time and the amount of cleaning agent required. Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners compared to cold water high-pressure cleaners:

Better cleaning result

Reduced cleaning agent consumption

Shorter drying time

Improved hygiene

Shorter working time

Using hot water offers a significant time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results.