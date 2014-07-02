Hot water high-pressure cleaners
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners
Whether on construction sites or in stables, removing stubborn dirt requires maximum performance. This is exactly what our Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners provide. The high-end variants boast first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling, while the Classic machines focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design. Stand up to dirt – with up to 200 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1300 l/h.
Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners
Cleaning on construction sites or in agriculture is hard work. Our Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed to do just that. They either come with first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling or with a focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design – depending on requirements. In any case, they always offer high quality and maximum performance – with max. 210 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1000 l/h. These are the new Middle Class machines.
Compact class
Carry out vehicle cleaning and engine washes or remove dirt from outside stairs. With hot water high pressure up to 180 bar and 900 l/h. This is the new compact class.
Upright class
These powerful and robust machines stand out due to their manoeuvrability and easy transport. This makes the upright class an economical alternative for diverse workshops, small garages and cleaning service providers.
HDS Trailer
The all-round mobile and self-contained solution for professional use in local authorities, construction and industry. Configurable, highly efficient, reliable and easy to use. The 500 litre water tank and 100 litre fuel tank on board allow for up to 60 minutes of stand-alone use without connecting to electricity or water supplies.
Special class
When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.
Combustion engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.