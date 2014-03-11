Vehicle Wash Systems

Kärcher receives Best Brands Award

The well-known industry magazines AUTOHAUS and Auto Service Praxis (asp) awarded the most popular brands in the automotive industry. Kärcher came out on top in the washing bays category. The Best Brands survey, which was carried out by the market research institute Puls, identified the providers with the best image across 12 product groups based on a representative sample of 650 AUTOHAUS and asp readers.

