Stationary

Stationary high-pressure cleaners – one basis, numerous locations of use Kärcher stationary high-pressure cleaners are suitable wherever it is necessary to clean and disinfect several areas in a space-saving manner.

Kärcher Heats oil/gas

Heats oil/gas

Stationary high-pressure cleaners with oil or gas burner clean with hot water and steam. Maximum safety is not only ensured by the automatic safety relief.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Unheated

Unheated

These stationary high-pressure cleaners do not heat themselves – but they tolerate a water inlet temperature of 60 to 85°C. Especially space-saving in single operation, but also ideal for multiple lance operation with up to 15 lances operated in parallel.

GO TO PRODUCTS
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia