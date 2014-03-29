Ash and dry vacuum cleaners

Whether you are cleaning the fireplace, vacuuming out the barbecue after a garden party or cleaning hard floors with the floor nozzle: ash and dry vacuum cleaners are versatile and impress with their superb convenience features.

0 Products
Kärcher

Highlights

The new ash and dry vacuum cleaner with a 1200 Watt turbine boasts strong and steady suction power and offers a high level of safety when vacuuming ash. The device is TÜV-certified and has passed a specially developed TÜV test programme, meaning vacuuming ash from chimneys and BBQs is easy and safe. The AD 3.200 can be used with a suction pipe and floor nozzle as a fully functional dry vacuum cleaner.

Wirkungsvolles Filtersystem

Effective filter system

An impressively large amount of ash can be vacuumed up thanks to the unique filter system which comprises a flat pleated filter and coarse dirt filter.

TÜV-geprüft

TÜV-tested

As part of a test process developed specially for Kärcher, TÜV Süd confirmed that the ash and dry vacuum cleaner offers maximum safety when vacuuming ash.

Vollwertiger Trockensauger

Fully functional dry vacuum cleaner

A floor nozzle is also included in the scope of delivery as standard. When combined with the high-quality chrome-plated suction pipes, the AD 3.200 becomes a standard dry vacuum cleaner.

Geordnetes Zubehör

Organised accessories

The cord and all the accessories included as standard can be quickly and compactly stored in the accessory storage.

 

INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia