Power for demanding tasks In industry, substances are produced in quantities that push even the most powerful vacuum cleaners to their limits. You can only vacuum these substances, such as sharp-edged swarf, aggressive coolants and combustible dust, reliably and in a recycling-friendly manner, in large volumes and in minimal time, with special industrial vacuum cleaners.

Industrial vacuum cleaners for liquids/swarf

Our robust industrial vacuum cleaners are also capable of permanently and reliably handling large quantities of abrasive swarf and lubricants. As a result, our industrial vacuum cleaners are your first choice for vacuuming swarf and emulsions, e.g. from milling machines and modern machining centres.

Industrial vacuum cleaners for solids/dusts

Industrial vacuum cleaners for solids/dusts

Discover our broad product portfolio of industrial vacuum cleaners with special filter engineering for vacuuming fine and coarse solids and dusts. These industrial vacuum cleaners are equipped with high-quality filter engineering for hazardous substances and have a particularly long service life thanks to filter cleaning.

Ex industrial vacuum cleaners

Ex industrial vacuum cleaners

With our certified explosion-proof industrial vacuum cleaners for ATEX Zone 22 with dust classes M and H, you always have the optimal solution for vacuuming explosive dusts.

