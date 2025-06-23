Hardfloor nozzle
The Kärcher hard floor nozzles for the bagless battery powered vacuum cleaners VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax even clean sensitive hard floors gently.
Thanks to the particularly soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. It was developed specially for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and glides gently and smoothly over the floor. Another advantage is the flexible joint of the hard floor nozzle, which makes possible extreme manoeuvrability and very good accessibility under furniture. Other practical features: The LEDs on the floor nozzle make dirt more visible and thus ensure even more thorough cleaning.
Features and benefits
Soft roller for gentle cleaning
- Protection of sensitive floors.
LEDs for better visibility of dust
- Invisible dust can be removed so efficiently.
Flexible joint
- Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.
Soft impact protection
- The dirt profile at the sides of the floor nozzle protects sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 113 x 255
Application areas
- Sealed parquet
- Cork floors