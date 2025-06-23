The mini turbo brush effortlessly removes lint and pet hair from upholstered furniture and many other surfaces with its fast rotating roller brush. Its compact size makes it ideal for cleaning in tight spaces and hard-to-reach spots. After use, the roller brush can be easily removed from the nozzle and cleaned. The mini turbo brush is the ideal accessory for the VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax vacuum cleaners.