Whether for commercial or municipal use: There is often no guaranteed power supply on-site. This problem is quickly solved with our powerful, petrol-operated synchronous generator PGG 8/3. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and foldable push handle, it is easy to transport and manoeuvre on the spot. The 25 litre tank ensures long applications of up to 7 hours (at full power up to 5.5 hours), the reliable 4-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V) ensures a constant power rating of 7 kW. With two earthed sockets (AC) and one CEE socket (400 V 3-phase), it offers ample connection options for your machines. The generator is equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) and supplies a largely constant voltage. Useful equipment details, such as overload and oil shortage protection, as well as a robust tubular steel frame, reliably protect users and the machine against any risks or damage.