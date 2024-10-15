Electric generator PGG 8/3
Powerful PGG 8/3 synchronous generator with constant 7 kW output, 4-stroke petrol engine and 25 l tank. For independent power supply with AC and three-phase current.
Whether for commercial or municipal use: There is often no guaranteed power supply on-site. This problem is quickly solved with our powerful, petrol-operated synchronous generator PGG 8/3. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and foldable push handle, it is easy to transport and manoeuvre on the spot. The 25 litre tank ensures long applications of up to 7 hours (at full power up to 5.5 hours), the reliable 4-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V) ensures a constant power rating of 7 kW. With two earthed sockets (AC) and one CEE socket (400 V 3-phase), it offers ample connection options for your machines. The generator is equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) and supplies a largely constant voltage. Useful equipment details, such as overload and oil shortage protection, as well as a robust tubular steel frame, reliably protect users and the machine against any risks or damage.
Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
- High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
- Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
- With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
- With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
- Synchronous generator with 400 V rating at 7 kW continuous output or 230 V rating at 2 kW continuous output.
- Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 5.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
- Suitable for selected three-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Nominal power (kW)
|2
|Rated performance (three-phase current) (kW)
|7
|Power (kW)
|2,5
|Performance (three-phase current) (kW)
|max. 7,5
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cm³)
|440
|Motor rating (kW/hp)
|9 / 12,2
|Fuel consumption (l/h)
|4,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|25
|Runtime at 50% output (h)
|7
|Runtime at 100% output (h)
|5,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|99,6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|89,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|743 x 713 x 670
Scope of supply
- Operating state display
- DC output (12 V)
- Protection class IP 23
- Low oil and overload protection
- Fuel gauge
- Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
- Three-phase socket CEE (16 A)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
- Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
- Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners