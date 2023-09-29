Pressure washer K 2 HR *KAP

The K 2 HR with passive hose reel is easy to transport and ideal for removing light dirt around the house. Accessories are stored on the device.

The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect trigger gun, 10-metre high-pressure and 6-metre garden hose, a flat-jet spray lance, dirt blaster, foam jet, a water filter to protect the pump from penetrating dirt particles, as well as a passive hose reel, which allows the orderly storage of the high-pressure hose.

Features and benefits
Compact hose and cord storage
  • Hose reel and hook for storage of hose and cable on the device.
Powerful cleaning performance
  • The K 2 HR is equipped with integrated detergent suction.
Smooth-running wheels and long handle
  • Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
  • The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80 %.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar) max. 110
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (A) 6
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 266 x 280 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Foam jet: 0.3 l
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
  • Motorbikes and scooters
Accessories
Cleaning agents
