Pressure washer K 2 HR *KAP
The K 2 HR with passive hose reel is easy to transport and ideal for removing light dirt around the house. Accessories are stored on the device.
The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect trigger gun, 10-metre high-pressure and 6-metre garden hose, a flat-jet spray lance, dirt blaster, foam jet, a water filter to protect the pump from penetrating dirt particles, as well as a passive hose reel, which allows the orderly storage of the high-pressure hose.
Features and benefits
Compact hose and cord storage
- Hose reel and hook for storage of hose and cable on the device.
Powerful cleaning performance
- The K 2 HR is equipped with integrated detergent suction.
Smooth-running wheels and long handle
- Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80 %.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (A)
|6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|266 x 280 x 785
Scope of supply
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Fences
- Motorbikes and scooters