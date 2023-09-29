Air Blower AB 45 Classic KAP

The AB 45 is a durable, compact and powerful air blower for an accelerated drying process after basic cleaning.

The AB 45 is a durable, compact and powerful air blower for an accelerated drying process after basic cleaning. The long waiting period after wet cleaning causes annoyance to many customers. With the air blower AB 45 the drying time can be reduced up to 50%. As the blower is very silent, it can be used during business hours with customer traffic. These qualities and the high lifetime make the AB 45 an economic business partner.

Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
  • Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
  • Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
  • The cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • A wealth of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speeds 3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1150 / 1350
Rated input power (W) 700
Cable length (m) 6,1
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 11,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 476 x 404 x 475

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Sturdy plastic casing
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia