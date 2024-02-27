The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 487 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. The filter bags were developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners. They can also be used for the SE 5, SE 6, SE 5.100 and SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaners from Kärcher. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.