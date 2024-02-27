SH 3 suction hose

3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

The suction hose is suitable for all K 4 to K 7 devices and makes it possible to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.

Features and benefits
Simply for suction
  • Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
  • Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
