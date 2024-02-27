SH 3 suction hose
3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
The suction hose is suitable for all K 4 to K 7 devices and makes it possible to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.
Features and benefits
Simply for suction
- Rapid drawing of stored water; water supply for pressure washers
Very handy
- Practical water suction allows for resource-saving use of alternative water sources.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 60
Videos
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.