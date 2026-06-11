Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h

High-quality and robust cup foam lance Advanced 1 with spray angle adjustment and main body made of Ecobrass. Suitable for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.

Equipped with a main body made of robust and durable Ecobrass for high-pressure cleaning with aggressive cleaning agents: Our cup foam lance Advanced 1 impresses with high-quality equipment. There is also an ergonomic and stable container for cleaning agents with additional gripping option at the neck and large filler opening. The spray angle can be flexibly adjusted, the precise dosing of the cleaning agent is realised in 3 stages, exactly as required. An integrated shutter effectively prevents unintentional adjustment of the cleaning agent dosing unit. The cup foam lance is suitable for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners without servo control and has a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 400 - 600
Nozzle size ( ) 38
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Dosage (%) 1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l) 1
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
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1720 Philippines

 
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