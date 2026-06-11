Fleece filter bags Renovation KFI 489

Special fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

The Renovation KFI 489 special fleece filter bags are ideal for vacuuming dry and wet dirt and are also perfectly suited to vacuuming fine dust that is generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The five-ply extremely tear-resistant fleece material with prefilter ensures that the surface of the filter does not get clogged and thereby ensures long-lasting suction power and optimum dust filtration during use. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6. Scope of supply: four bags.

Features and benefits
Five-layer fleece material incl. prefilter
  • For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use.
  • For uninterrupted work.
  • Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-7, KWD 4-6, MV 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 265 x 185 x 68
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Fine dust
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
  • Workshop
  • Renovation
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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