The Renovation KFI 489 special fleece filter bags are ideal for vacuuming dry and wet dirt and are also perfectly suited to vacuuming fine dust that is generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The five-ply extremely tear-resistant fleece material with prefilter ensures that the surface of the filter does not get clogged and thereby ensures long-lasting suction power and optimum dust filtration during use. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6. Scope of supply: four bags.