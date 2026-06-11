Say goodbye to creases! With the garment Steamer, clothes look their best again in no time. It also makes freshening up clothes, curtains and many other textiles quick and easy, and gets rid of unpleasant odours. The garment Steamer attachment turns every Kärcher steam cleaner with accessory attachment into a steamer that penetrates the fabric with ultra dry and hot steam to refresh the fibres right down to the core. The condensed water that is produced when steaming with the attachment is collected in a separate tank, which can simply be emptied down the sink or even into the tank of the steam cleaner.