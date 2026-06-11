RPV adapter

To increase the cleaning performance with dry-ice blasting systems: Special adapter for opening the residual pressure valve (RPV) of CO2 cylinders.

This special adapter enables intensive cleaning with Kärcher dry-ice blasting systems in the Liquid-to-Pellet process, also when using CO2 cylinders. While residual pressure valves limit the amount of CO2 and are able to reduce the cleaning performance, the adapter ensures that the necessary amount of CO2 flows into the machine at all times. In doing so the cleaning performance can be increased.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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