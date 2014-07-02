XH 10 extension hose (before 2010)
High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges with screw connection (without Quick Connect). 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose. Reinforced with textile braiding, with hose kink protection and brass coupling for a long service life. Connects the device and high-pressure hose.
The 10 m high-pressure hose extension ensures greater flexibility and extends the pressure washer operating radius. Simply connect between the trigger gun with clip connector and pressure hose and make cleaning much easier. The robust DN 8 quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding with hose kink protection and a sturdy brass coupling for durability. The hose extension can withstand pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C. The extension hose is also suitable for use with detergents. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers – also for devices with high-pressure hose reel.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
DN 8 quality hose reinforced with textile braiding
- Durable.
Kink protection
- Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 220 x 75