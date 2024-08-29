Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (ERP)
Economical yet powerful: the VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner in yellow without filter bag. Now also with transparent waste container for better monitoring.
The bagless VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher combines powerful cleaning performance with functional design. It offers high power without loss of suction and thanks to the washable waste container it saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags. Thanks to its practical size, the yellow VC 3 fits perfectly into the modern family home. Other advantages include the transparent waste container for better performance monitoring, a HEPA 12 filter with minimal dust emissions, and extremely low noise generation. The highly efficient VC 3 is easy to operate for young and older people alike and is ideal for thorough cleaning of floors and carpets, as well as gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyNo loss of suction power. Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
EPA 12 filterCatches 99.5% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Low noise generationDoes not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Highly efficient motor
- Uses less energy.
- Protects the environment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Operating radius (m)
|7.5
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0.9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|76
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)