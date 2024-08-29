The bagless VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher combines powerful cleaning performance with functional design. It offers high power without loss of suction and thanks to the washable waste container it saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags. Thanks to its practical size, the yellow VC 3 fits perfectly into the modern family home. Other advantages include the transparent waste container for better performance monitoring, a HEPA 12 filter with minimal dust emissions, and extremely low noise generation. The highly efficient VC 3 is easy to operate for young and older people alike and is ideal for thorough cleaning of floors and carpets, as well as gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places.