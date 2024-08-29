Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (ERP)

Economical yet powerful: the VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner in yellow without filter bag. Now also with transparent waste container for better monitoring.

The bagless VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner from Kärcher combines powerful cleaning performance with functional design. It offers high power without loss of suction and thanks to the washable waste container it saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags. Thanks to its practical size, the yellow VC 3 fits perfectly into the modern family home. Other advantages include the transparent waste container for better performance monitoring, a HEPA 12 filter with minimal dust emissions, and extremely low noise generation. The highly efficient VC 3 is easy to operate for young and older people alike and is ideal for thorough cleaning of floors and carpets, as well as gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places.

Features and benefits
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (ERP): Multi-cyclone technology
Multi-cyclone technology
No loss of suction power. Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (ERP): EPA 12 filter
EPA 12 filter
Catches 99.5% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (ERP): Low noise generation
Low noise generation
Does not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Highly efficient motor
  • Uses less energy.
  • Protects the environment.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 700
Operating radius (m) 7.5
Waste container capacity (l) 0.9
Sound power level (dB(A)) 76
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 388 x 269 x 334

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.5 m
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • Floor nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Soft dusting brush

Equipment

  • Soft grip handle
  • Practical parking position
  • Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Carpet
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Accessories