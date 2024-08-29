Vacuum cleaner VC 4 Battery

Combines an upright vacuum cleaner and a hand-held vacuum cleaner in one cordless device: The new VC 4 Battery in white with cyclone technology. This 2-in-1 device makes vacuuming a pleasure.

The new cordless VC 4 Battery in stylish white is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is ready to use at any time. With its practical 2-in-1 concept, it satisfies current market requirements and is suitable for every area of application throughout the entire home. Whether underneath the sofa or in the corner of the room immediately afterwards: As an upright vacuum cleaner and a hand-held vacuum cleaner in one, this device can be used everywhere. And as this cyclone vacuum cleaner does not need a mains power supply, you can vacuum several rooms in a row without the inconvenience of manually switching power outlets. The new VC 4 Battery in white from Kärcher is powerful and efficient, representing first-class German brand quality – the best prerequisites for rapid success in the vacuum cleaner market. The VC 4 Battery is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is readyto use at any time.

Features and benefits
Vacuum cleaner VC 4 Battery: Strong suction power
Strong suction power
Highly efficient
Vacuum cleaner VC 4 Battery: Cyclone technology
Cyclone technology
No dust bag required For suction-free vacuuming.
Vacuum cleaner VC 4 Battery: Cordless convenience
Cordless convenience
Easy to use Easy to stow away.
Detachable hand-held device
  • 2-in-1
  • For a wide range of applications.
Powerful Li-Ion battery
  • For a long operation time
  • Flexible use.
Docking station for the parking position
  • Easy to park
  • Easy to stow away.
  • Ready to use at any time.
Specifications

Technical data

Vacuum Cleaner Type Vacuum cleaner, bagless
Rated input power (W) 200
Waste container capacity (l) 0.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 83
Sound power level (dB(A)) 83
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 244 x 263 x 1162
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