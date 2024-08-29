The new cordless VC 4 Battery in stylish white is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is ready to use at any time. With its practical 2-in-1 concept, it satisfies current market requirements and is suitable for every area of application throughout the entire home. Whether underneath the sofa or in the corner of the room immediately afterwards: As an upright vacuum cleaner and a hand-held vacuum cleaner in one, this device can be used everywhere. And as this cyclone vacuum cleaner does not need a mains power supply, you can vacuum several rooms in a row without the inconvenience of manually switching power outlets. The new VC 4 Battery in white from Kärcher is powerful and efficient, representing first-class German brand quality – the best prerequisites for rapid success in the vacuum cleaner market. The VC 4 Battery is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is readyto use at any time.