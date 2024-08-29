Vacuum cleaner VC 4 Battery
Combines an upright vacuum cleaner and a hand-held vacuum cleaner in one cordless device: The new VC 4 Battery in white with cyclone technology. This 2-in-1 device makes vacuuming a pleasure.
The new cordless VC 4 Battery in stylish white is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is ready to use at any time. With its practical 2-in-1 concept, it satisfies current market requirements and is suitable for every area of application throughout the entire home. Whether underneath the sofa or in the corner of the room immediately afterwards: As an upright vacuum cleaner and a hand-held vacuum cleaner in one, this device can be used everywhere. And as this cyclone vacuum cleaner does not need a mains power supply, you can vacuum several rooms in a row without the inconvenience of manually switching power outlets. The new VC 4 Battery in white from Kärcher is powerful and efficient, representing first-class German brand quality – the best prerequisites for rapid success in the vacuum cleaner market. The VC 4 Battery is the solution for daily home cleaning tasks that is readyto use at any time.
Features and benefits
Strong suction powerHighly efficient
Cyclone technologyNo dust bag required For suction-free vacuuming.
Cordless convenienceEasy to use Easy to stow away.
Detachable hand-held device
- 2-in-1
- For a wide range of applications.
Powerful Li-Ion battery
- For a long operation time
- Flexible use.
Docking station for the parking position
- Easy to park
- Easy to stow away.
- Ready to use at any time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Vacuum cleaner, bagless
|Rated input power (W)
|200
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|83
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|83
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|244 x 263 x 1162