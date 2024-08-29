Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3
The super-powerful and energy-efficient WD 3 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 17-litre plastic container, a cartridge filter and new accessories.
The WD 3 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 W. Its robust and impact-resistant plastic container has a volume of 17 litres. The cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of wet and dry dirt without filter replacement. The new suction hose and – not to be forgotten – the newly developed Clips floor nozzle with mixed insert contribute to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness. The easily removable handle allows direct attachment of accessories to the suction hose. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. WD 3 vacuum cleaners make light work of the toughest cleaning jobs with additional features such as the blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and practical cable and accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Special cartridge filter
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Optimally developed: Floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile use.
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 503
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids