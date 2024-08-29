The WD 3 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 W. Its robust and impact-resistant plastic container has a volume of 17 litres. The cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of wet and dry dirt without filter replacement. The new suction hose and – not to be forgotten – the newly developed Clips floor nozzle with mixed insert contribute to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness. The easily removable handle allows direct attachment of accessories to the suction hose. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. WD 3 vacuum cleaners make light work of the toughest cleaning jobs with additional features such as the blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and practical cable and accessory storage.