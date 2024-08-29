Not only will the WD 3 Car multi-purpose vacuum cleaner win you over with its high suction power and low power consumption of only 1,000 watts, but with its wealth of accessories for cleaning vehicle interiors, it particularly comes into its own as a practical car vacuum cleaner. Whether on sensitive surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or narrow gaps between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned easily and thoroughly, thanks to special brushes and nozzles. The removable handle allows the brush and nozzle to be attached directly to the suction hose, thus enabling effortless work in confined spaces. Incidentally, the WD 3 Car is naturally equipped with the tried and tested equipment features and accessories that have made the standard multi-purpose vacuum cleaner range so impressive.