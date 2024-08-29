Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Car
Super-powerful and low-consumption WD 3 Car multi-purpose vacuum cleaner, ideal for thorough cleaning of vehicle interiors. With special brushes and nozzles, cartridge filter and 17-litre plastic container.
Not only will the WD 3 Car multi-purpose vacuum cleaner win you over with its high suction power and low power consumption of only 1,000 watts, but with its wealth of accessories for cleaning vehicle interiors, it particularly comes into its own as a practical car vacuum cleaner. Whether on sensitive surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or narrow gaps between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned easily and thoroughly, thanks to special brushes and nozzles. The removable handle allows the brush and nozzle to be attached directly to the suction hose, thus enabling effortless work in confined spaces. Incidentally, the WD 3 Car is naturally equipped with the tried and tested equipment features and accessories that have made the standard multi-purpose vacuum cleaner range so impressive.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
- For the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps.
- For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Even in the smallest nooks and crannies, dirt can be removed effortlessly.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile use.
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 503
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Suction nozzle for large areas
- Cartridge filter: two-part
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Dashboard
- Upholstery
- Foot mats
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Liquids