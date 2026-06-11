Air Purifier AF 100 H13

Mobile and ultra-efficient AF 100 H13 air purifier with precision laser sensor and automatic mode to reliably eradicate pathogens and aerosols from the room air.

Air purification from the cleaning specialists: The AF 100 H13 air purifier from Kärcher is a ready-to-go solution for high-traffic and high-occupancy interior spaces such as school classrooms, doctor's waiting rooms or other public facilities. Our new High Protect H13 Solution filter reliably removes pathogens, such as viruses, and aerosols from the air in the room for an improved level of health and safety. An extra coating of silver ions on the filter material also efficiently eliminates germs and bacteria, whilst an activated carbon layer also removes dust, pollen, odours, volatile organic substances, chemical vapours and other harmful substances. A precise laser sensor is integrated for the purpose of continually monitoring the air in the room and controlling the automatic mode. The air quality is displayed at all times in a clear colour-coded diagram; additionally, the current fine dust content in the air and the remaining filtering time can be read off a display at any time. Robust castors allow the purifier to be moved between rooms whenever needed.

Features and benefits
Air Purifier AF 100 H13: High Protect H13 Solution filter, as standard
High Protect H13 Solution filter, as standard
New H13 filter for pathogen and aerosol filtration.
Air Purifier AF 100 H13: Compact design with high mobility
Compact design with high mobility
Easy to move between rooms thanks to the unit's robust rollers.
Air Purifier AF 100 H13: Powerful motor for rooms of up to 87 m²
Powerful motor for rooms of up to 87 m²
Fan with three speed settings.
Intuitive operation and simple maintenance
  • Filter service life can be read off the display. Customers can replace the filter easily themselves.
Precise measurements of the current air quality using a laser sensor
  • Air quality is displayed in a coloured diagram (blue = very good, green = average, red = poor).
  • Sensor data regarding the fine dust value (PM2.5) in the air in the room is shown on the integrated display.
Specifications

Technical data

Sound pressure level (dB(A)) min. 25 - max. 48
Suitable room size¹⁾ (m²) up to 130
Air throughput²⁾ (m³/h) up to 650
Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm) 0.3 µm > 99.95 %
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Rated input power (W) max. 80
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 11.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 16.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 380 x 380 x 720

Equipment

  • Prefilter
  • Active carbon filter
  • High Protect 13 Filter
  • Dual filter system
  • Filter change indicator
  • Air quality display
  • Operation of the device with touch function
  • Automatic mode
  • Night mode
  • Rollers
  • Cable length: 2.25 mm
Air Purifier AF 100 H13
Air Purifier AF 100 H13
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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