Polishing machine BDP 50/1500C
The BDP 50/1500 C mains-operated, ultra-high speed polishing machine with 1500 rpm, cleans 30 per cent faster than conventional high-speed machines.
The BDP 50/1500 C polishing machine is not only compact in size, intuitive and simple to operate, but also very easy to manoeuvre thanks to the central stabiliser wheel. With a speed of 1500 rpm, the machine delivers brilliant polishing results in the true sense of the word. The outer apron effectively prevents dust turbulence while the polishing dust picked up by passive suction is collected in a one litre, reusable fabric filter bag. The floating and spring-balanced pad drive board adjusts automatically to the surface for optimal contact pressure in any situation. Handling for the operator is easy as the machine is directionally stable and straight-running. The adjustable handle ensures a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The control handle prevents unintentional starting of the machine and stops the machine when the handle is released. The optionalspray cleaning attachment kit ensures that the cleaning agent is only sprayed where needed.
Features and benefits
Integrated vacuuming system
- The guard ensures that polishing dust stays under the machine. The dust is collected in the dust container by passive vacuuming to reduce dust impact while polishing.
- Any dust collected is easy to empty – the filter bag is reusable.
- The guard ensures that polishing dust stays under the machine. The dust is collected in the dust container by passive vacuuming to reduce dust impact while polishing.
- Any dust collected is easy to empty – the filter bag is reusable.
Automatic contact pressure
- The pad drive board is spring-mounted. The contact pressure is automatically regulated for consistent polishing results.
- The pad maintains optimal surface contact and follows any floor unevenness.
High polishing speed
- 1,500 rpm for perfect polishing results.
Integrated vacuuming system
Integrated running gear
- Good directional stability – does not break away to the right or left – easy handling.
Compact
- The compact BDP 50/1500 C is extremely manoeuvrable.
Motor with belt drive
- Whisper quiet.
Mains operation
- Long/uninterrupted work intervals –
Pad driver plate with centre lock
- Secure and centred pad fixing.
Central wheel
- For cleaning right up to edges – also forwards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|4
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|34
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|760 x 560 x 1250
Scope of supply
- Drive board with centerlock
Equipment
- Dust suction
- Mains operation