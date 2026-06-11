The BDP 50/1500 C polishing machine is not only compact in size, intuitive and simple to operate, but also very easy to manoeuvre thanks to the central stabiliser wheel. With a speed of 1500 rpm, the machine delivers brilliant polishing results in the true sense of the word. The outer apron effectively prevents dust turbulence while the polishing dust picked up by passive suction is collected in a one litre, reusable fabric filter bag. The floating and spring-balanced pad drive board adjusts automatically to the surface for optimal contact pressure in any situation. Handling for the operator is easy as the machine is directionally stable and straight-running. The adjustable handle ensures a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The control handle prevents unintentional starting of the machine and stops the machine when the handle is released. The optionalspray cleaning attachment kit ensures that the cleaning agent is only sprayed where needed.