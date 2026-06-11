Single-disc machine BDS 43/180 C Classic KAP (60 Hz)
The BDS 43/150 C Classic (60 Hz) is a robust single-disc machine for various floor cleaning applications. With a maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1500 watt motor.
Our highly robust BDS 43/150 C Classic (60 Hz) single-disc machine boasts an outstanding price/performance ratio and enormous versatility for thorough floor cleaning. With its powerful 1500 watt motor, it is suitable for hard, resilient floors and textile floor coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet flooring. Its working width of 430 millimetres makes it ideal for most applications relating to building cleaning, while the maintenance-free planet carrier made of hard-wearing metal gearwheels ensures a long lifetime and significantly less wear and lower maintenance costs when compared with a belt gear. Incidentally, a pad drive board and a medium-hard disc brush are already included in the scope of delivery.
Features and benefits
Powerful motorExtremely robust and durable design. Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.
Robust planet carrierMade from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear. Higher torque than a conventional belt gear. Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Easy operationConvenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
- For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
- Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 / 43
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|50.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|590 x 410 x 1200
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
- Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Tank optional: 10 l
- Mains operation