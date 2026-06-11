Our highly robust BDS 43/150 C Classic (60 Hz) single-disc machine boasts an outstanding price/performance ratio and enormous versatility for thorough floor cleaning. With its powerful 1500 watt motor, it is suitable for hard, resilient floors and textile floor coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet flooring. Its working width of 430 millimetres makes it ideal for most applications relating to building cleaning, while the maintenance-free planet carrier made of hard-wearing metal gearwheels ensures a long lifetime and significantly less wear and lower maintenance costs when compared with a belt gear. Incidentally, a pad drive board and a medium-hard disc brush are already included in the scope of delivery.