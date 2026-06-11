Single-disc machine BDS 43/180 C Classic KAP (60 Hz)

The BDS 43/150 C Classic (60 Hz) is a robust single-disc machine for various floor cleaning applications. With a maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1500 watt motor.

Our highly robust BDS 43/150 C Classic (60 Hz) single-disc machine boasts an outstanding price/performance ratio and enormous versatility for thorough floor cleaning. With its powerful 1500 watt motor, it is suitable for hard, resilient floors and textile floor coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet flooring. Its working width of 430 millimetres makes it ideal for most applications relating to building cleaning, while the maintenance-free planet carrier made of hard-wearing metal gearwheels ensures a long lifetime and significantly less wear and lower maintenance costs when compared with a belt gear. Incidentally, a pad drive board and a medium-hard disc brush are already included in the scope of delivery.

Features and benefits
Single-disc machine BDS 43/180 C Classic KAP (60 Hz): Powerful motor
Powerful motor
Extremely robust and durable design. Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/180 C Classic KAP (60 Hz): Robust planet carrier
Robust planet carrier
Made from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear. Higher torque than a conventional belt gear. Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Single-disc machine BDS 43/180 C Classic KAP (60 Hz): Easy operation
Easy operation
Convenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
  • For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
  • Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 / 43
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 60
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 50.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 590 x 410 x 1200

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board
  • Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.